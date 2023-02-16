Commerce Bank awards recipients of the “My Fair Share” Program this morning

Commerce Bank of Wyoming, Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees presented a check to the Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County at the “My Fair Share Breakfast” this morning, February 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the bank lobby located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 100. The employees hosted the organization in celebration of the essential services that these vital agencies provide to our community.

In the initial press release, it’s mentioned that the “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization. The donation is determined by the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Tiffany Erramouspe explained, “The program is called “My Fair Share” and they do this every year and have been doing it for a while. We as a staff vote on where we want those funds to go. Usually, we do just one organization, but this year we were able to do two because we have a few more employees than we have had in the past.” It’s voted upon every year and then approved by their home office. Once it’s approved, funds are taken from their checks towards the organization of their choosing.

Red Desert Humane Society receiving their donation and Hospice of Sweetwater County receiving their donation – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Kindel, Vice President and Branch Manager, started off the celebration by thanking Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County for attending. “You both are much-needed services in the area and we thank you for your services and all you give back to the community.” She went on to mention that the funds received today are from the employees of Commerce Bank only. “We just want to say thank you for all that you do.”

During the celebration, Commerce Bank of Wyoming mentioned that the My Fair Share Program donated around $3,500 to the Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County. Approximately $12,500 has been donated since the program’s inception in 2017.

Last year, Hospice of Sweetwater County was awarded around $1,700.