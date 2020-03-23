Commerce Bank closes lobby to customers, drive-thru still open

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (March 23, 2020) – Commerce Bank of Wyoming has made the decision to close their lobby beginning today, March 23, 2020, for the health and well-being of their employees, customers, and the community. The bank will continue to provide full service to customers by phone, email, and drive-thru.

According to their statement, they have a variety of convenient, online banking services available such as their free mobile banking app, online bill pay, and mobile deposit. If they are unable to meet your financial services needs through one of these channels, please call them to make an appointment.

Commerce Bank drive-thru hours:

Main Location, 1575 Dewar Drive:

Mon-Thur: 8:00 am – 5:00pm

Fri: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

24 Hour ATM

“We want to assure our customers that Commerce Bank of Wyoming entered this pandemic from a position of strength thanks to strong capital levels as well as prudent planning and risk management. Our Bank maintains a five-star rating by Bauer Financial, marking us as one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation.”