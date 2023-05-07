Commerce Bank Community Shred Day this Tuesday

May 7, 2023 — Looking to get rid of documents and paperwork securely? This Tuesday, Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs will have its annual Community Shred Day. The free event will run from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the bank’s parking lot, off Dewar Drive. A recommended limit of two bags or boxes per person is requested.

With increased internet scams and fraudulent behavior, the importance of identity theft prevention and awareness has also risen. Preventive methods like shredding bank statements and other personal information help decrease fraud and theft.

Shredding services will be provided at no cost for scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers, and other paper items. Those using the service can simply drop off items to be shredded while staying inside their vehicle. In addition, Commerce Bank of Wyoming will provide a complimentary lunch during the event hours.

Commerce Bank also offers residents the opportunity to drop off a free-will donation to benefit the Rock Springs Ray Lovato Recycling Center, with the bank matching all funds raised to $500.00.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming is located at 1575 Dewar Dr #100, Rock Springs.