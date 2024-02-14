Commerce Bank employees donate dollars to local Hospice

February 14, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Commerce Bank of Wyoming has announced the recipient of its My Fair Share employee contribution program. The program allows employees of the Rock Springs-based bank to choose a percentage of their salary to donate to a local organization. Hospice of Sweetwater County will receive employee pledges totaling $2,400 this year.

Commerce Bank will honor its employees and Hospice of Sweetwater County at its My Fair Share Breakfast on Friday, February 23. The event will take place in the bank’s lobby area.

“You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work,” stated President and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming Mike Jacobson. “My Fair Share is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time, they donate their own dollars.”

Since its inception in 2017, nearly $15,000 has been donated back into the community by Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees.