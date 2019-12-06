Commerce Bank hosts YWCA Festival of Trees

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — Commerce Bank of Wyoming and the YWCA is hosting the Festival of Trees Fundraiser tonight.

The event features hand-decorated Christmas trees for auction, as well as silent auctions for gift baskets, decorations, and more. Appetizers and refreshments are also provided.

YWCA has been providing for the betterment of people’s lives since 1976. The Festival of Trees Fundraiser aims to help raise money to help make the goal of the YWCA a reality.

This is the seventh year of the Festival of Trees, and the third year with the support of Commerce Bank. One of two large fundraisers the YWCA holds each year, Development Director Kayla Mannikko discussed the importance of the event.

“It’s really huge for us,” Mannikko said. “The funds we make here go directly to the YWCA so that we might help to continue to provide services to Sweetwater County.”

Mannikko also discussed the importance of the event for the community as a whole.

“A lot of people come in to see the trees each year,” she said. “We like to think of it as a way to kick off the holiday season. There are a number of ways to be involved in the event, from donations, tree decoration, and participating in tonight’s event. There’s something for everybody.”

Last year’s event raised close to $12,000 for the YWCA.

“We’re hoping to build on that this year,” Mannikko said.