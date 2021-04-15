Commerce Bank of Wyoming announces “My Fair Share” recipient

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2021) — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate a worthy organization in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees.

Advertisement

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization.

“You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work, but My Fair Share is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time, they donate their own dollars.” Mike Jacobson, President and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming said.

“I am very proud of our employees. This is a great example of how great the people are who work here.”

The recipient of the 2020 My Fair Share Program is Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges awarded to this organization total $1,921.52. Approximately $161,000 has been donated over the last decade across the communities we serve, since the program’s inception.