Commerce Bank of Wyoming “My Fair Share” Program

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate worthy organizations in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees.

The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to decide what percentage of their contribution will go toward each organization.

“You see our staff all the time out in the community doing volunteer work, but My Fair Share is a program where they are actually donating from their paychecks to these programs. They not only donate their time, but they also donate their own dollars.” Mike Jacobson, President and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming said, “I am very proud of our employees. This is a great example of how great the people are who work here.”

The recipient of the 2022 My Fair Share Program is the Red Desert Humane Society and Hospice of Sweetwater County. Pledges awarded to this organization total just over $3,500.00. Approximately $12,500.00 has been donated since the program’s inception in 2017.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming employees will host the organizations in celebration of the success and accomplishments that these vital agencies provide to our community. Employees will present checks to the nominated organizations during the My Fair Share Program on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the Bank lobby located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite.