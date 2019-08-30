Commerce Bank of Wyoming Named One of Best Banks to Work For in 2019

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Commerce Bank of Wyoming has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

Advertisement

Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

“One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step is an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

“I am honored that we were included in this prestigious list,” said Mike Jacobson, president & CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming. “We have worked very hard over the years to build a great culture within the Bank to make it a great place to work. We are truly blessed to have such great employees who work every day to provide a great experience for our customers as well.”

To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning banks, click here. Commerce Bank of Wyoming is a branch of NebraskaLand National Bank.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

Advertisement

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States.

For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.