Commerce Bank of Wyoming named top 5 “Best Banks to Work For” recognition

December 16, 2021 — According to a post on their website, Commerce Bank of Wyoming and their parent company NebraskaLand National Bank has once again been listed as one of the Best Banks to Work For by the American Banker and Best Companies Group. The company annually recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.

This year’s ranking is No. 5 and marks the third straight year Commerce Bank of Wyoming, located at 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs, and NebrakaLand National Bank have made the list. Oakwood Capital Bank, located in Birmingham, Alabama, topped this year’s rankings.

From the Commerce Bank of Wyoming website, “One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Tiffany Kindel, Vice President Branch Manager|Business Banking, stated, “The best part about working at Commerce Bank of Wyoming is the priority The Bank takes in giving back to the local Community. Whether it’s grilling for a non-profit organization, or for the teachers in the community, providing an annual shred day, delivering survival baskets to the local CPA’s during tax season, community defines who we are as a financial institution”.

The Best Banks to Work For recognition is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

To go directly to a full list of this year’s winning banks, click here. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.