Commerce Bank ‘Project Hope’ sets eyes on a few events

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Commerce Bank has partnered with the Rock Springs High School Outreach Program to help students that are either borderline homeless or homeless in the community. The program, “Project Hope”, is here to aid those that need assistance in the school district and help assist children in the community and to give them a chance in school and life.

According to Tiffany Erramouspe from Commerce Bank, “We have a table set up in front [Commerce Bank] where we have received donations, we have an account set up where people have been giving monetary donations, and we do have a few other events we plan on going to. We will be out at the Home and Garden Show as well. Our staff will be available to speak with anyone and we will be handing out information, we will have a donation jar for those who want to donate, and there will be space to drop off anything someone may want to drop off.” The Wyoming Home and Garden Show will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex on April 14, 15, and 16. Commerce Bank wanted to have a big thank you to Rockin Rollin Rentals LLC, who donated the space for Commerce Bank to set up.

Whisler will be hosting their annual car show and money raised for that are to support Project Hope. More information about this event will be given at a later date. Andria Whisler Smith, Owner and General Manager of Whisler, chooses a charity or project for this event. “Andria is really passionate about giving back to the community, so when she heard about students that were homeless, she really wanted to help give back to them,” Ana Reynolds, Whisler’s Business Manager, said. In the past, Whisler has helped raised thousands of dollars for local charities. Reynolds explained that leading up to the car show, people can give straight donations and are recognized, depending on the amount. This year, Whisler will start registration in April for those who wish to attend the car show being held on July 15, 2023.

If you wish to donate, whether it is monetary items or cash, you can also bring those to Commerce Bank of Wyoming at 1575 Dewar Dr #100, Rock Springs, WY. Any little bit helps, whether it is gas cards, gift cards, diapers, soaps, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste/brush, feminine products, coats, underwear, socks, t-shirts, or any of the basic and everyday items that are needed. There will also be an account set up for those wishing to make a monetary donation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact Tiffany Erramouspe at 307-362-4455 with Commerce Bank of Wyoming.