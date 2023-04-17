Commissioner and City Council meetings set for tomorrow

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tomorrow is a busy day for local officials as meetings across the county will be held. The Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners are set to have their regularly scheduled meeting at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Both Rock Springs and City Councils are scheduled to meet tomorrow beginning at 7:00 p.m. in their respective council chambers.

The Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners’ agenda includes a public hearing regarding many Planning and Zoning Committee’s resolutions, the presentation by Wyoming Downs regarding the new and currently operated live horse betting stations, as well as the discussion regarding the realignment of Buckboard Marina.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners’ Agenda

The Rock Springs City Council’s agenda includes the final hearing and approval of the residency requirements for Police and Fire personnel, the adoption of a resolution to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries while supporting a Vision Zero policy, and the opening of bids for crack sealing, weed mitigation, and overlay.

City of Rock Springs Agenda

The City of Green River’s City Council is set to open bids regarding the Wastewater Treatment Plant reconstruction project, approve the final reading of the resolution adopting a “method for approving subdivisions, recording of the Final Plat, and to clarify when building permits can be issued”, and approve the annual operating plan for Wildland Fire Management.

City of Green River Agenda