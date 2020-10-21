Commissioner Schoenfeld picked to serve on national broadband task force

(October 21, 2020) — In a press release from the National Association of Counties (NACo), President Gary Moore announced today that Sweetwater County resident, and Sweetwater County Commissioner, Lauren Schoenfeld is one of nearly three dozen county government officials from across the county to serve on a newly formed broadband task force. The release stated this task force would study the lack of reliable broadband, focusing on the challenges facing underserved communities.

From the release, A report titled Understanding the True State of Connectivity in America, released by NACo and partner organizations earlier this year, found that nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of U.S. counties experience the internet at speeds below minimum standards set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with that number even higher in rural America, where 77 percent of counties operate below the FCC standard.

Schoenfeld stated, “I am very honored and excited to bring Sweetwater County and the State of Wyoming to the table to solve our digital divide! As the most rural State in our Nation, it is important that we lead the efforts to have reliable and affordable connectivity!”

Local governments often face state-imposed limitations to expanding access to broadband connectivity. In 22 states, local governments are restricted from making investments in broadband infrastructure networks. NACo is working to pass federal legislation that would remove those barriers and expand broadband access.

The press release stated a 2018 study conducted by Microsoft concluded that 19 million rural Americans do not use broadband, largely due to a lack of access.

A full list of broadband task force members can be view by clicking here. To explore all of NACo’s broadband resources, go to www.naco.org/broadband.