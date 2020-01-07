Commissioners and local City Councils all meeting today and tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 7, 2020) — With the holiday’s over, it’s back to the regular meeting schedules for the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners and the City Councils of both Rock Springs and Green River.

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session beginning at 8:30 this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will meet at 7:00 p.m. in their respective city chambers.

All three meetings are open to the public.

Scheduled Agenda Items

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners Agenda.

City of Rock Springs City Council Agenda

City of Green River City Council Agenda