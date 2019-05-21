Commissioners Announce Vacancy On Board At This Morning’s Session

Green River, WY (5/21/19) – This morning at their regular meeting, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners officially announced a vacancy on the Commission as a result of the May 2, 2019 death of Commissioner Don Van Matre. The declaration had been deferred from the Commissioners May 7, 2019, regular meeting.

Today, the Commissioners voted to request that the Deputy Sweetwater County Attorney, John DeLeon, send a letter to the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee (SWCRCC) advising them of the vacancy. Van Matre served on the Commissioners as a Republican.

The SWCRCC will now have 20-days to submit three names to the Board of Commissioners after which the Commissioners will have 20-days to select the person to fill Van Matre’s position.

