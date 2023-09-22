Commissioners ask BLM to extend RMP public comment time

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners has sent a letter to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Office requesting an additional review time of 120 days regarding the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan (RMP).

Currently, the BLM has a public comment period ending on November 16, 2023. The Commissioners are asking that the date be extended to March 15, 2024. The original 90-day public comment period began on August 18, 2023.

A press release reads, “On behalf of Chairman (Keaton) West, during the 9-19-23 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the attached letter was reviewed, approved, and submitted to the BLM requesting an additional review time of 120 days regarding the RMP. Please find the letter attached for informational purposes.”