Commissioners begin prioritizing projects for Specific Purpose Tax funding

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Commission on Thursday took the opportunity to hear from municipalities and organizations that wish to have projects considered for the Specific Purpose Tax in the next election.

Each entity was asked to reduce and prioritize their project lists, and the commissioners today heard the outcome of that work and started their own list of those projects they believe should receive funding.

Following Thursday’s presentations, each commissioner discussed their initial funding wish lists. Given favorable marks were Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Events Complex, Reliance Water and Sewer District and Jamestown Rio Vista Water and Sewer District.

The commissioners also commended Rock Springs and the smaller municipalities for making the requested cuts from their initial projects lists and prioritizing the projects.

Green River, which did not bring forward a prioritized list of projects, was asked to go back and prioritize. The commissioners said they were clear about the need to have a prioritized list and noted they will pursue between $80-$90 million in funding. Priority lists helps them determine which projects are more important than others, so that they can reach the amount they wish to pursue at the ballot.

Commission Chairman Wally Johnson was also not in favor of Wamsutter’s request for $15.3 million, noting the town had received the “lion’s share” of money from the Industrial Siting Committee for the energy projects going through that portion of the county.

Commissioner Randy Wendling also questioned Castle Rock Hospital District’s request for $10 million to be used to pay off the loan they floated for a new medical office building — especially since Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter requested that amount be put in with Memorial Hospital’s request of $19.5 million on a health care ballot.

Wendling said such a move could possibly kill both requests; he thought if Castle Rock will be acceptable to $1 million, then putting both requests together might work.

Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld also joined Johnson in voicing concern for Rock Springs supporting a $3.36 million request from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport for the commercial terminal project. Schoenfeld said she is not sure about the airport request, mostly because that money can’t be spent until the entire funding amount is secured.

At the end of all the discussion, the commissioners were in consensus about moving forward in a cautious, informed manner.

“We want to do it in a way people feel good about,” Wendling said.

The Discussions

Bairoil requested $1,256,520 million to replace water lines and do various water projects. Mayor Sue Rigano said they would give up the street project, as the water projects are top priority, water. She was not sure about bonding but is open to the idea.

Granger requested just under $12 million, primarily for the Hams Fork extension, a 9.8 mile drinking water intake pipeline (41-year-old line), OSHA compliance staircase on a water tower, water meter replacements, street paving, security fencing and sewer station and lagoons upgrade. Town officials agreed they would be willing to back off on the $2 million lift station project if needed.

Rock Springs remained firm on its $42 million request, with the $4 million Water Reclamation Plant odor control project at the top of the priority list. Councilman Keaton West said the amount of funding should be based primarily on population.

West noted the City of Rock Springs did not prioritize its sponsorship projects, which include the airport request, a $3.4 million request from the YWCA for a building addition, and a new multi-use facility that will be built next to the Recreation Center ($13.05 million). He also said the city is not sure yet which projects they will bond.

Johnson said the most pushback he has gotten from the public is concerning the proposed multi-use facility, while Schoenfeld and Commissioner Roy Lloyd said they have received much public support for the facility.

Heather Anderson, supporter of the facility project, said she “would be honored” if the project appeared on the ballot as its own project.

“If you have teams coming here, they are spending money here, we are bringing people to our community, and this benefits the whole community,” Anderson said. She also said having the ability to attract people into the community particularly during the slow winter months would be a “shot in the arm” for many businesses.

Wendling questioned if the city has done a business plan for the proposed facility. West said they had not but agreed it would be heavily subsidized like any other recreation facility.

Commissioner Jeff Smith asked why the city does not upgrade the Recreation Center instead of building a new facility. West noted the proposed new facility would not be a workout facility but more of a field house.

Superior requested funding for two projects: $160,000 for sewer lines and a separate water well project. A road project was taken off the list.

Wamsutter requested $15.3 million in nine infrastructure and quality of life projects. Taken off the list was a housing project and two park bathrooms. Mayor Joe Erickson and Gary Waldner said they also cut back on some of the included projects, such as the industrial loop paving.

Memorial Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said the hospital wishes to pursue three projects, deferred maintenance that needed addressed. First priority is the remodel of the surgery suite and HVAC unit in that area. Second priority is the medical imaging remodle and associated HVAC system. Third priority is to relocate and expand the dialysis unit.

The total request is$19.5 million. Richardson noted some of these areas haven’t been updated since 1978.

Sweetwater Events Complex requests $24 million for the water redundency system, the exhibit hall remodel and expansion, and the indoor area building improvements.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Lena Warren said the current facility is in need of some upgrades. In addition, increased use requires the need for more space. “We’re outgrowing our facility,” she said.

Warren also credited the events complex with having a significant economic impact on the community, bringing in about $7 million annually. People are excited to come here, she added. “We’re putting ourselves on the map.”

Lloyd said the events complex can expand the county’s investment in tourism, and supporting this expansion is the opportunity to do just that.

Reliance is in desperate need of waste water improvements, and $3 million is requested to replace 11,325 feet of the collection system pipes and necessary lagoon modifications, to bring it up to DEQ compliance.

Jamestown Rio Vista Water and Sewer District is requesting $7.5 million for sewer development. Board member Kael Jasperson said as development continues to occur, Jamestown needs to get in front of it and get these wastewater systems in place

Wendling said this project carries a lot of excitement for him in terms of opportunities for development. He called it “a good project.”

Castle Rock Hospital District asked for $10 million to help pay off its loan for the new medical office building. Dockter said they floated a40-year note paid thru debt service to begin building.

Green River requested $50 million but had failed to prioritize its list. Its list includes water projects and road projects.

Johnson said the commissioners “need to know your priorities.”

“This is not meant for money to run your city; it’s vulnerable if it’s all put together in one lump sum,” he said.