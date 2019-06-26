Commissioners Hope To Fill Vacant Seat This Afternoon

Green River, WY (6/26/19) – The Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to make their decision today on who will fill the current vacant commissioner seat. The three individuals who are in consideration, as submitted by the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee, are Island Richards, Lauren Schoenfeld, and John Kolb.

Today’s special meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m., at the Commissioners Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

The commissioners were hoping to make a decision back on June 18, but due to an even stance of support for both Richards and Schoenfeld, they decided to table the issue until today’s special meeting.

Wyo4News created a poll to see who the public felt should be the next commissioner. The results showed 77% felt Richards would be the best fit, with 21% going to Schoenfeld, and 2% going with Kolb.

The commissioners have 20-days to choose a replacement on the Board of Commission. Those 20-days began on Monday, June 10. The vacancy came about due to the death of then-commissioner Don Van Matre in May.

If the commissioners fail to announce a candidate within their allotted time, a judge will make the decision.

Wyo4News will have the results of the vote when the information becomes available.