Commissioner’s Scholarship application deadline tomorrow

April 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

Tomorrow is the deadline for graduating seniors in Sweetwater County to apply for the Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship program. The Broad of County Commissioners will choose three local students to receive $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships are expected to be awarded during the May 7 commissioner’s meeting.

The scholarship can only be used at the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming junior college. These scholarships cannot be deferred.

Applications and information can be found on the Sweetwater County website under the Board of County Commissioners forms tab.