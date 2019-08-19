Commissioners To Hear Plans for County Public Works, Fire Department Facilities Consolidation

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — A presentation and discussion about plans to consolidate the Sweetwater County Public Works and Fire departments into one centrally-located facility is on the Sweetwater County Commission’s agenda on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The commissioners meet in regular session beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Commission Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

The Sweetwater County Facilities Committee recommended the consolidation in 2018. The location of the proposed facility is off Highway 191 South and Lagoon Drive near the Sweetwater County Justice Center.

Representatives from AIA-EDA Architects will make the study presentation. To be discussed are the objectives, site development plan, and the preliminary project cost estimate.

According to the supporting documents in the commissioners’ agenda packet, the architects propose a 35,921 square foot building to house the Road and Bridge Fleet Maintenance, Engineering and Facilities departments. The proposed structure for Sweetwater County Fire Department is 18,352 square feet. Both Public Works and the Fire Department will have a shared truck wash building.

An additional 2,525 square feet is planned for backup dispatch, and 19 acres will be reserved for any future expansion.

Total projected cost of the consolidation is estimated at $21,739,080.

