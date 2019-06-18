Commissioners To Vote For New Commissioner Next Week To Fill Vacant Seat

Green River, WY (6/18/19) – At their regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners were unable to make a decision on who the next commissioner will be for Sweetwater County. John Kolb, Island Richards, and Lauren Schoenfeld, all appointed by the Sweetwater GOP, had their interviews with the commission and gave their reasons for why they should be appointed as commissioner for Sweetwater County. This decision is to fill the vacant seat left after the passing of then-commissioner Don Van Matre.

Each candidate gave many reasons as they lobbied for the position. Kolb went first, cited his 8 years of experience past successes on the board on why he should be appointed. Richards was second and expounded upon his past political experience as a factor to help Sweetwater County. Schoenfeld went last and expressed many things, including her work in the community. All three have worked with the commission in some capacity in the past.

Commissioner Chairman Wally Johnson and Commissioner Roy Lloyd were in favor of Island Richards, while Commissioners Randy Wendling and Jeffery Smith supported Lauren Schoenfeld. However, Lloyd did feel both Richards and Schoenfeld would both be great candidates, as Lloyd was on the fence about his decision more than his counterparts. Kolb received no support from any of the four current commissioners.

The commission did not vote, and wants to make the decision themselves and not have a judge make the decision, so they made a motion to have a special meeting to help with making the final decision. The special meeting will be next Wednesday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m., in the Commissioners Chambers located within the Sweetwater County Court House in Green River.