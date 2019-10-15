Commissioners will fund framing of judge photos

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a request from Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Nena James today for $1,400 to frame photographs of past district judges.

She said the photos will be displayed in the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Judge James argued the historical significance of these photographs and the importance of properly preserving is an important part of Wyoming’s history.

“It’s such a neat, historical thing,” she said.

James worked with a Wyoming state archivist in order to acquire accurate information about each photograph.

Advertisement

Each frame will include both the name of the judge as well as the term each judge served. She said the Wyoming Supreme Court asked for copies of these historically significant photos.

The printed copies cost about $200, and the cost of each frame is $61. Public Works Director Gene Legerski suggested ordering 20 frames, which would carry the county through several more judges.

Advertisement

Commission Chairman Wally Johnson said the county would find the money for the project.

“We’re really happy to do it,” he said.