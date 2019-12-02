Commissioners will review bids for consolidation project

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 2, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Commission on Tuesday will hear an analysis of and review bank bids for lease revenue bonds, which the commissioners are seeking to pay for two new buildings near the Justice Center.

The commissioners meet in regular session beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the Commission Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

Advertisement

In September, the commissioners tasked Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter with inviting banks to offer bids on lease revenue bond to pay for the consolidation of the county’s Public Works and Fire departments on property near the Justice Center. Slaughter on Tuesday will present his analysis of the bids that were submitted.

According to supporting documents in the commissioners’ agenda packet, the county received five bank bids ranging from 2.06% and 3.189%.

The commissioners decided they would bond $10 million for the project.

To see what other action items are on the commissioners’ agenda, go to www.sweet.wy.us.