Commissioners will seek lease revenue bond to consolidate Public Works, Fire departments

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday decided to pursue a lease revenue bond to pay for two new buildings near the Justice Center.

The commissioners made the decision following information provided to them by County Treasurer Robb Slaughter. He gave the commissioners six options to pay for the consolidation of the county’s Public Works and Fire departments on property near the Justice Center.

The options included:

Fund the project through county reserves; Slaughter suggested the commissioners consider other options so as not to deplete the reserves.

Bank loan; Slaughter noted the Wyoming constitution does not allow government to carry a bank loan past a fiscal year.

Issue a lease revenue bond; Slaughter said this could be paid off on a 10-year cycle, with the county making one payment per year. He called it basically a lease payment, and the bank would own the buildings until the lease is paid off.

Fund through a Special Purpose Tax

Phase the project in over several fiscal years

Consider buying and using one of the many commercial buildings in the county for sale.

Commission Chairman Wally Johnson was not in favor of the last option, saying it defeats the purpose of centralizing operations.

Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was also not in favor of the Special Purpose Tax option. She said there are already too many proposals for this money and thought the county could find another way to fund this specific project. Commissioner Randy Wendling agreed and suggested the lease option.

The commissioners seconded that option. “It fits perfect,” Johnson said. Wendling added, “And it gets us moving forward.”

Slaughter said he would notify bond council, which could provide information in about 60 days. Bond council, however, would need to know the amount the county would like to bond.

The commissioners decided on $10 million.

Commissioner Roy Lloyd asked his fellow commissioners to work on prioritizing and collaborating with staff about which projects in the county are the most important.