Communities Receive Broadband Services in Time of Crisis

KAMAS, UTAH (March 26, 2020) – The following is a statement from All West Communications:

Advertisement

Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have begun to make a significant impact on how we work and live. Community members are being asked to follow “social distancing” recommendations and some have been quarantined to their home—due to exposure or official “stay-at-home” orders. People have been suspended from jobs as non-essential businesses are forced to close and other businesses are cutting back staff. Schools are closed and students are being homeschooled through online learning.

All West Communications broadband and telephone services have been deemed “essential” so we will continue operations to keep people connected. We understand access to technology, information and communication, as well as entertainment, are invaluable at this time and we are committed to supporting the communities we serve. For the next 60 days, All West Communications pledges:

(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, customers do not have to worry about how much data they use as we have never imposed data caps.

We are also working with local schools to provide broadband services to students (K-12) who do not currently have services. For those who qualify, the broadband service will be free until May 31st. All West will also waive the install fee of $50.00. To date, we have connected more than 100 students in Utah and Wyoming.

For the safety and well-being of our customers and staff we have implemented the following:

For Our Staff:

• Staff have been directed to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices, including washing hands for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, and cleaning work areas more often.

• Any staff member who is sick or has any sick family members has been directed to stay home. (Employees who come into work appearing ill will be sent home. All employees in our Kamas and Coalville, Utah offices are working from home due to a county “stay-at-home” order.)

• We have suspended all staff business travel until May 1st—at the earliest.

• All offices have been closed to walk-ins. However, we are still fully operational and are prepared for a high volume of calls.

• All technicians and construction crew follow recommended hygiene practices after each customer interaction.

• Technicians have the right to not enter a customer’s home if the customer is displaying symptoms of illness. We ask that customers reschedule appointments once they are well. (No additional fees will occur with any last-minute cancellations.)

For Our Customers:

Although we have closed our doors to customer visits, customers can still reach All West through:

• Online Customer Service chat

• Phone: 866-255-9378

• Email: [email protected]

Customers can also pay their bill through the online SmartHub system or by calling 866-255-9378 to be transferred to the secure Bill Pay line. Bill payments are also still accepted at office drop boxes.

Matt Weller, All West President, stated, “All West Communications is committed to keeping our communities connected and ensuring students can continue their schooling. We also want to provide the opportunity for online purchasing and telemedicine—both of which are critically important now. We are happy to connect students who need our services and lessen customer worries of losing broadband or telephone during the pandemic.”

About All West Communications

Since 1912, All West Communications has provided leading-edge telecommunication services. Based in Kamas, Utah they operate a broadband-powered network to deliver services that connect people and businesses to what matters most—across town and around the world. Their wired infrastructure and ongoing fiber investments that span from northeastern Utah to southwestern Wyoming provide customers with unparalleled broadband speeds, entertainment options, connectivity and service. To learn more, visit www.allwest.com.