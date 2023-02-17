Community businesses give back for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today is National Random Acts of Kindness day and a few local businesses gathered together to give back to the community. Today only, the first 222 people at Stellar Coffee will be given a free drink donated by local businesses.

Sami Doak, Owner of Stellar Coffee in Green River, has been running this event for a few years now and every year it grows and expands bringing more love and kindness to the people within Sweetwater County.

Doak posted on her Facebook page stating “Random Acts of Kindness is next week, I am looking for any businesses or individuals who want to team up to brighten someone’s day.” Twenty businesses and a few individuals reached out and they all came together to give out 222 free drinks, 12 gift bags, and 20 $5.00 gift cards to Nells Coffee. At the Nells location, they are handing out gift certificates to Stellar Coffee as a “pay it forward” or “keep for yourself” deal.

On top of those donations, there have been citizens who want to keep the kindness going. Many are donating money and the Stellar Coffee Staff is putting it on a gift card to use when the 222 drinks have run out.

Doak stated that they try and do anything they can to give back to the community. Doak stated that they don’t have any future plans of doing something like this again until next year, but they try and do things such as National Insurance Day where an insurance agent has sponsored to give out free drinks to the community and things of that sort.

Doak ended by stating, “I want to thank the community. We couldn’t do what we do without them. The reason we started was because of how amazing the community was for us. We just love it here and love being able to give back.”

If any businesses are interested in participating in this event next year, you can reach Sami Doak at (307) 871-9514.

Businesses involved: Irene Shiner – Castle Rock Real Estate, Haggit Barbell, Professional Women’s Empowerment Network (PWEN), Nell’s Coffee, Rosa Pugh – Equality State Policy Center, Red White Buffalo, Tomahawk Tavern, Hannah Davis – Fairway Mortgage, Mercy Photography, Cookies by Jordan, Details Boutique, Beauty & Bliss, Studio Designs and Floral Co., Crystal Lake House Insurance Agent, Mountain Roads, Apricot Lane Boutique, Rockin’ K Creations, Kraft Cutters, Sara Ferrell – Norwex, Moriah Teuscher – Big Country Properties, LLC. Trona Valley, GG’s Playland, Citizens that want to remain anonymous.