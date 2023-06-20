Community comes together to replace Flaming Gorge Days weekend

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected] and Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — There is one event that the people of Green River look forward to every year, that event being Flaming Gorge Days. Earlier this month, the City of Green River announced the cancellation of the event this year which caught the community by storm. Despite the cancellation, members of the city rallied together to create an impromptu event for all community members to enjoy.

Not So Flaming Gorge Days – Railroad Ave

There is one street in town that locals know very well for their drinks and hospitality. Railroad Avenue or as locals call it, “Bar Row” is not letting the originally planned Flaming Gorge weekend go without. Owners of the Embassy Tavern, Ponderosa, Town Bar and Grill, The Brewery, and more, rallied together to create an event that all community members can enjoy.

Friday, June 23

Kids Area | 9:00 a.m. | $5 per child

Food Vendors & Drinks | 10:00 a.m.

Xtreme Music Bingo | 5:00 PM – 8:00 p.m.

Sumo Wrestling | 10:00 a.m. | $10 per match

Cornhole Tournament | 5:00 p.m. warm up, 5:30 p.m. start | $40 per team | Registration

ZamTrip | 9:00 PM

Saturday, June 24

Kids Area | 10:00 a.m. | $5 per child

Food Vendors & Drinks | 10:00 a.m.

Horseshoe Tournament | 9:00 a.m | Sign-up required. Call the Embassy at (307) 875-5552

DJ Tyler Wilkinson | 5:00 p.m.

Atlas Falls | 9:00 p.m.

Party in the Park – Evers Park

It was a shock for the community to hear the long-anticipated Flaming Gorge Days was no longer happening. When Alishae Blazich heard that Flaming Gorge Days had been canceled, she knew how this might affect many vendors, and wanted to help.

Blazich said she and her fellow event planner were already planning a vendor event at her local store. However, once word got out about Flaming Gorge Days, they decided to take the event and turn it into a Party in the Park instead. The event is said to have about 68 different vendors, live entertainment, badminton, bouncy houses, cornhole, a bike parade, and more.

Everyone is welcome to bring their own picnics and food trucks will also be available. All Party in the Park games will be on a first come first serve basis so that all families can come together and have a great time. The event is free to the public and will be held at Evers Park in Green River. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on June 23 and June 24, 2023. Blazich hopes everyone in the community will come out and have a great time.