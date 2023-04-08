Community Easter egg events happening today, Sunday, and Monday

April 8, 2023 — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place today indoors at the Family Recreation Center. The event had to be moved from its regular Bunning Park location due to last week’s snowstorm.

Today’s event is free, with children aged 8 to 10 hunting eggs this morning at 10:30, followed by 5 to 7-year-olds at 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4-year-olds at 12:30 p.m.

A reminder, the Rock Springs Civic Center, Family Recreation Center, and Ice Arena will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Ice Arena will be closing for the season after this Wednesday’s public state session.

In Superior, the People for Kids will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Superior. Baskets will be provided for those gathering eggs, with all ages welcome. Food and refreshments will also be available to purchase.

The Green River Easter Egg Hunt at Ever’s Parks will take place on Monday afternoon at 4:30. Free bags will be available while supplies last.