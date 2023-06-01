Community encouraged to take advantage of “Free Fishing Day” events

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has designated June 3, 2023, as “Free Fishing Day” within the state to honor National Boating and Fishing Week. Many events are set to be held in conjunction with this day for both adults and kids around the state.

Here is a look at events around Sweetwater County and Pinedale:

Huck Finn Fishing Derby – Made for kids 3-12; Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the derby beginning at 9:00 a.m.; Paul J. Wataha Complex in Rock Springs; Free of charge.

Get Hooked on Fishing – Made for all kids; Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.; Dudley Key Fields Pond (located behind the Bus Barn) in Pinedale; Free of charge.

Lakes, rivers, ponds, within the state – No license required; All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect.