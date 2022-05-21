Community Fine Arts Center Board offering an “artist in residency” program

One of the ways the Community Fine Arts Center board serves the community is to add to the art collection. Board members (l to r) Carol Jelaco, Breanna Jackman, Nathan Wonnacott, RJ Pieper, and Angela Thatcher stand with the artwork purchased from a local auction in 2019. The current project the CFAC board is offering is a new artist in residency program. (Submitted Photo)

May 21, 2022 — Press Release

The Community Fine Arts Center Advisory (CFAC) Board has announced a new program to benefit the center, artists, and the community. An artist in residency will bring a new artist to the area for a week this summer.

The CFAC Board in Rock Springs is seeking proposals for its inaugural artist residency, taking place for one week between July and September 2022. This residency aims to afford artists from outside the community a chance to live and work in Rock Springs to engage with its history and culture and develop a greater awareness and appreciation of what the area has to offer. Additionally, this residency will help the Community Fine Arts Center fulfill its commitment to serve as a cultural hub, expose the community to a diverse range of artists, and generally be a “cultural oasis” in southwest Wyoming’s high desert country.

The program offers a one-week residency to artists. A $1,000 stipend, a local Airbnb, and studio space will be provided. The artist must provide his or her own transportation. All expenses for travel to and from the residency will be at the artist’s expense. They will also be responsible for their food, personal expenses, and art supplies.

Interested artists can apply at http://callforentry.org, a webpage system to manage calls for artists for exhibits, competitions, and other opportunities. Search for Sweetwater County WY Artist in Residence. The submission deadline is June 15, 2022. For more information, call or visit the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street in Rock Springs, 307-362-6212.

The CFAC Board

The CFAC Board is nine members, three from each of the organizations that formed a partnership over 50 years to keep the CFAC open to the public. Current members are RJ Pieper, Angela Thatcher, Breanna Jackman, Nathan Wonnacott, Carol Jelaco, Susie von Ahrens, Jacob Muldowney, and Joe Hampton. Hank Ketelsen just stepped down this month since his family is moving from the area.

The CFAC Board fundraises so that it can support additional art projects that are out of the scope of the programming money provided by the City of Rock Springs to the CFAC. Projects in the past have included rebuilding the grand piano at Rock Springs High School, celebrations of anniversaries of both the art collection and the CFAC, a sculpture at the building’s entrance, expanding the art collection, and an annual scholarship for a Rock Springs high school senior to attend college.