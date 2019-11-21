Community forum to focus on immigrants’ rights in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — On Friday, Nov. 22 in a community forum hosted by the Western Wyoming Community College Club de Español, ACLU of Wyoming Organizer Antonio Serrano will discuss the work happening in Wyoming that is helping to fight for immigrant justice.

From the treatment of asylum-seeking Central Americans to the fate of the 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the United States, immigrants’ rights have been at the forefront of our national dialogue for the last year.

Advertisement

In Wyoming, the conversation is similar as organizations throughout the state push back against the proposed private immigration prison in Uinta County and lift up the importance of keeping families together – not just at the border, but in Wyoming as well.

As an organizer for the ACLU, Serrano works to build the ACLU’s public education and advocacy programs through coalition-building, leadership development, communication and lobbying. He ensures that supporters of the ACLU of Wyoming have the tools, information and opportunities to be effective advocates on immigration issues.

Serrano plays a large role in campaigns like WyoSayNo, a coalition dedicated to stopping the proposed private immigration prison in Uinta County, and the Wyoming Rapid Response Network, a team that documents actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state.

Serrano also founded Juntos, a non-profit organization that assists the undocumented population in Wyoming. Together the ACLU and Juntos provide training, information and connects people to resources that they or a loved one might need. Come learn what you can do and how you can fight back locally.

IF YOU GO

WHAT : Community forum on immigrants’ rights in Wyoming

: Community forum on immigrants’ rights in Wyoming WHEN : 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 22

: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 22 WHERE : Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Dr., Room 1302, Rock Springs

: Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Dr., Room 1302, Rock Springs FOR INFORMATION: www.aclu-wy.org/events

About the ACLU of Wyoming

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of civil liberties and civil rights.

Sponsor

The ACLU of Wyoming is part of a three-state chapter that also includes North Dakota and South Dakota. The team in Wyoming is supported by staff in those states.

The ACLU believes freedoms of press, speech, assembly, and religion, and the rights to due process, equal protection and privacy, are fundamental to a free people. In addition, the ACLU seeks to advance constitutional protections for groups traditionally denied their rights, including people of color, women, and the LGBT communities.

The ACLU of Wyoming carries out its work through selective litigation, lobbying at the state and local level, and through public education and awareness of what the Bill of Rights means for the people of Wyoming.