Community input needed regarding Union Pacific Railroad Depot

Photo Courtesy of City of Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A public open house will be held Tuesday, July 18, at the Union Pacific Railroad Depot on Railroad Avenue from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The City of Green River has engaged in a project with the EPA and their contractor Vita Nuova regarding future reuse potential of the Historic Union Pacific Depot building.

Community input will be sought and those in attendance will get to tour the building. Also during this event, information will be shared that has been gathered on the project, and introduction of the team working on the project.