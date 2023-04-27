Community invited to the 2023 Downtown First-Awards

Photo Courtesy of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be presenting their ninth annual Downtown First Awards at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. and the community is invited. Admission is free and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be available.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed over 50 nominations to select winners in each award category. Winners will be announced and the awards will be presented at the May 4 event.

Each year the Rock Springs Main Street/URA works with a local artist to create the awards. Local artist and attorney, Bobby Pineda, created this year’s awards. They are made from stained glass and feature a replica of the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” arch with a train passing below and White Mountain in the background.

Nominated businesses, merchants or organizations must be located in the Downtown Rock Springs focus area and nominated individuals must live, work or volunteer in the focus area. Categories awarded at the event will include:

Outstanding Business

This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

(opened in 2022)

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2022.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs

Outstanding Individual

(within a Company or Organization)

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience.

Outstanding Volunteer

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the Downtown experience

In addition to the awards presentation, the May 4 event is also an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the many volunteers that contribute to our community through the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency each year.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Economic Vitality, Promotions, and Arts & Culture.