Community members make a statement by showing up to BLM Open House

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Thirty minutes before the doors to the Holiday Inn Ballroom opened, members of the community and government officials made a line clear out the front door as they waited to talk with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials about the new Resource Management Plan (RMP) and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Over 500 people from across Sweetwater County and surrounding areas made it a priority to show up to the BLM’s meeting that was held yesterday evening. Within the open house, BLM officials who have worked to create the RMP draft were there with maps and the draft in its entirety to answer any questions or explain the findings to the community.

Alternatives Presented

Four alternatives have been presented for the public to comment on, all of which were presented to the public at yesterday’s meeting. The alternatives are as follows:

Alternative A : “Resources on lands administered by the BLM within the planning area are currently managed under the Green River RMP (1997) and Jack Morrow Hills Coordinated Activity Plan (CAP) (2004), as amended. Management under Alternative A represents a continuation of these management plans, which balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.”

: “Resources on lands administered by the BLM within the planning area are currently managed under the Green River RMP (1997) and Jack Morrow Hills Coordinated Activity Plan (CAP) (2004), as amended. Management under Alternative A represents a continuation of these management plans, which balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.” Alternative B (BLM Preferred Plan) : “Alternative B emphasizes conservation of resource values with constraints on resource uses. Relative to all alternatives, Alternative B conserves the most land area for physical, biological, and cultural resources. Alternative B emphasizes the improvement and protection of habitat for wildlife and sensitive plant and animal species, improvement of riparian areas, and implementation of management actions that improve water quality and enhance protection of cultural resources.”

: “Alternative B emphasizes conservation of resource values with constraints on resource uses. Relative to all alternatives, Alternative B conserves the most land area for physical, biological, and cultural resources. Alternative B emphasizes the improvement and protection of habitat for wildlife and sensitive plant and animal species, improvement of riparian areas, and implementation of management actions that improve water quality and enhance protection of cultural resources.” Alternative C : “Alternative C emphasizes resource uses (e.g., energy and mineral development and other commodity uses). Relative to all alternatives, Alternative C proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development and the least protective management actions for physical, biological, and cultural resources while maintaining protections required by laws and regulations. Under this alternative, development and use of resources within the planning area would occur with intensive management of surface disturbing and disruptive activities.”

: “Alternative C emphasizes resource uses (e.g., energy and mineral development and other commodity uses). Relative to all alternatives, Alternative C proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development and the least protective management actions for physical, biological, and cultural resources while maintaining protections required by laws and regulations. Under this alternative, development and use of resources within the planning area would occur with intensive management of surface disturbing and disruptive activities.” Alternative D: “Alternative D explores a management approach that is less restrictive for resource uses than Alternative B, while also having a greater conservation focus than Alternative C. This approach allows for opportunities to use and develop resources within the planning area while promoting environmental conservation.”

Kimberlee Foster, Rock Springs BLM Field Manager, in an interview with Wyo4News explained that the BLM must pick an alternative that best fits their needs. Alternative B not only fits the BLM’s needs but is also believed to be the most environmentally conservative as well.

Foster also explained that the beauty of this being in the draft phase is that they are able to take different parts of each alternative to revamp it to best suit the needs of the community and the BLM.

The Importance of Comments

At the open house yesterday, no voiced comments or concerns were taken into consideration as it was not a public hearing. In terms of comments, the public must submit written comments and explain what is wrong with the document not an opinion of the alternatives presented.

Foster explained that they are specifically looking for comments related to the document. For example, areas that the BLM missed, things that the BLM didn’t consider, etc.

At the conclusion of the comment period, there will be no voting period. The Rock Springs Branch will go through the comments and take into consideration those that brought concerns to the actual document itself. From there the branch will work to revise the draft.

The final RMP/ EIS will be finalized in early spring or summer of 2024.

Comments may be submitted here.

Misconceptions Clarified

The buzz around the community is that all recreational activities will be closed off for public use. While some roads will be closed off, there is no Travel Advisory Plan within the document. Foster explained that when they began creating the RMP/EIS, they intended to include this, but they decided to take it out. However, parts of that remain in the draft and will be fixed when the final is completed.

The public will be allowed to hunt, hike, fish, walk, use their ATV/s, etc., on the land. In terms of gas and oil, no changes to existing leases would happen only to new leases that want to establish themselves.

Government Officials Weigh In

Many government officials have asked for an extension on the comment period, however, no action has been taken.

Governor Gordon recently sent a letter to BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, requesting that the BLM withdraw its Rock Springs RMP and the preferred alternative. The whole story and letter regarding this can be found here.

More information regarding the BLM’s proposed RMP/EIS will become available as information is presented.