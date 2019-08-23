Community Rallies to Assist Jaciel Granados & Family

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family of Rock Springs High School sophomore Jaciel Granados pay for his medical expenses.

Granados, a football player, was flown to Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 17, where doctors performed brain surgery to remove pressure and bleeding on his brain after he was injured at football practice. Doctors placed him in a medically-induced coma to relieve the pressure and bleeding on his brain.

Within days, Jaciel began responding favorably and has made great strides in his recovery, family members reported. “Jaciel is exceeding the doctor’s expectations,” said his aunt, Claudia Salcido. “Our family is very grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown.”

Several fundraising efforts have been established to help support Jaciel’s recovery and medical expenses, said Allison Volcic, a friend of the family.

“Erick Salcido, Jaciel’s cousin, spearheaded the fundraising effort. He came up with the idea to sell bracelets to earn money,” Volcic said.

JACIEL STRONG bracelets have been ordered and will soon be available for purchase for $5 each at Sidekicks Book Bar at 507 Broadway St., The Chill Grill at 1753 Elk St., Whisler Chevrolet at 2200 Foothill Blvd., and Antojitos Mi Pueblito at 726 Pilot Butte Ave,, all in Rock Springs.

An account was also opened at RSNB bank and people can deposit money directly into the “Jaciel Granados Medical Fund.”

In addition, another family friend, Amy Yerkovich, started a Facebook fundraiser at www.facebook.com/donate/374375119902046 for those wishing to donate online. Nearly $7,000 has been donated online so far.

The families of Doug Elkins and Misty Bomba of Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies along with Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts are donating a .22 LR rifle to help with expenses, too. People can purchase squares on a board for $20 each at www.facebook.com/knezovich92/posts/10215369294966950.

The board and rifle are on display at Elk Bomb at 2400 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs. The winner will be drawn when all the squares are sold.

In addition, Maya Medi-Spa at 1101 Gateway Boulevard in Rock Springs is donating 5% of spa sales through Sept. 22 toward the medical fund.

Gateway Liquors and Johnny Macs, 2012 Dewar Drive, have also jumped on board to help support Jaciel and his family as he continues down the road to recovery. They are doing a 50/50 raffle all day today at the store and in the bar. There will be a live band at 8 p.m. and they will draw the winner sometime during the show. Tickets are 3 tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10 and 20 tickets for $20.

Gateway Liquors and Johnny Macs will also be selling tickets for $25 each to win a Crown Royal chair. Winner will be drawn on Sept. 7.

Pachis Torres will be making homemade Chocoflan, a delicious Mexican custard dessert, to help the Granados family with Jaciel’s medical costs. She is taking preorders for $25 each and delivering Monday through Friday. To order, contact her or Salcido on Facebook.

Photographer Jen Hargrove also plans on doing a fall portrait drive to earn money for the medical fund. Specific details will be forthcoming.

Supporters can also mail letters to Jaciel in care of Yerkovich at 510 Coldwater Creek Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Jaciel’s family is forever grateful for the community’s efforts, according to Volcic and Yerkovich.

“One great thing about Sweetwater County is how everyone comes together to help when someone is in need,” Volcic said. “The support Jaciel and his family are receiving is just astonishing!”

Yerkovich also added her thanks to those who have prayed for Jaciel and his family. “I’m so proud of this community! I have had so many people reach out to me wanting to help. The entire state and beyond is pulling for Jaciel.”