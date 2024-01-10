Community Resource Fair to be held at the White Mountain Mall on January 13th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 10, 2024 — Ever asked yourself, “What resources are available in my community to help me and my family? Then, the Community Resource Fair is where you need to come. Please join the Community Resource Fair for a family-friendly event to learn about all the resources available in our community to help you and your family.

The Community Resource Fair will be held at the White Mountain Mall on Jan. 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The fair will be a family-friendly event that will provide community members with information about where they can get help for their families.

The fair will have FREE activities like raffles and face painting. Information will be provided for Car Seat Safety, Wyoming 211, Inside Connection, Housing, Assisted Living, In-Home Care, Daycare, and College Assistance.

The following agencies have signed up to provide information: