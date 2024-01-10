Community Resource Fair to be held at the White Mountain Mall on January 13th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
January 10, 2024 — Ever asked yourself, “What resources are available in my community to help me and my family? Then, the Community Resource Fair is where you need to come. Please join the Community Resource Fair for a family-friendly event to learn about all the resources available in our community to help you and your family.
The Community Resource Fair will be held at the White Mountain Mall on Jan. 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The fair will be a family-friendly event that will provide community members with information about where they can get help for their families.
The fair will have FREE activities like raffles and face painting. Information will be provided for Car Seat Safety, Wyoming 211, Inside Connection, Housing, Assisted Living, In-Home Care, Daycare, and College Assistance.
The following agencies have signed up to provide information:
- Rock Springs Fire Department
- Sweetwater Combined Communications
- Wyoming Institute for Disabilities
- Wyoming Department of Workforce Services
- Community Connections
- Cowboy Cares Home Health & Hospice
- Wyoming Behavioral Institute/Project AWARE
- Rock Springs Police Department
- Wyoming Health Fairs
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- American Red Cross
- Wyoming Guardianship Corporation
- Parent Information Center
- Rocky Mountain Care
- Sweetwater County Public Health
- Food Bank of Sweetwater County
- Wyoming Cancer Resource Services
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center
- Carrington Pointe Apartments
- UW Center on Aging
- Young at Heart Senior Center
- Protective Factors/Children’s Trust Fund
- Sweetwater Family Resource Center
- Mind Works Behavioral Health
- Wellness Associates
- Wyoming 211
- Inside Connection Pregnancy Resource Center
- Parents as Teachers
- Deer Trail Assisted Living
- Sweetwater County Child Development Center
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Rock Springs Youth Home
- Wyoming Speaks Speech Therapy PC
- Root to Rise
- Community Health Center
- CLIMB Wyoming
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Western Wyoming Family Planning
- Acceptance and Ability (Wraparound)
- Women, Infants & Children (WIC)