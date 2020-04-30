City of Rock Springs anticipate having Concerts in the Park this summer

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) – The City of Rock Springs is still expecting to have Concerts in the Park this summer.

JJ Syvrud, Rock Springs Civic Center Superintendent, echoed this by saying, “As of right now, and given the three-step plan that is to begin on Friday, we are anticipating holding all of our concerts this summer. As far as changes to the concerts, we have not pinned down all of the details, but we are fairly certain that social distancing protocols will be in place. I just can’t say to which degree at this time.”

Concerts in the Park are slated to have 13 shows this summer in Bunning Park. More information will be provided when it becomes available.