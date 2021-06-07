Concerts in the Park begin this Wednesday at Bunning Park

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 7, 2021) – Every Wednesday beginning this week, the city of Rock Springs is hosting a Concert in the Park that will feature performances from a number of local artists.

The Concerts in the Park take place at Bunning Park, located on the corner of J Street and Evans Street, begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, and is totally free for the community to attend and enjoy.

In past years, the bands that performed would receive a payment for their show. However, due to budget cuts, the city was unable to provide payment for the bands. Luckily, bands agreed to play for free.

“The Bunning Park concerts every summer are a staple in this community,” said Steve Davis from the band Eagle Beak. “It means a lot every year to have such an awesome outside event for all ages. There is sun, happy music and the kids can come.

“It’s special and we hope they continue to do them every year.”

Bands and musicians that are set to perform include Davis, Wanted, Jared Rogerson, ZamTrip, Wyoming Raised, Nowhere Fast and WY5.

Dave Jensen from WY5 recalls playing the summer concert over at city hall with his band in high school and never getting a payment.

“The city of Rock Springs has just been so nice to us by hiring us every summer to play at the park, I don’t mind going down there and playing for free,” he said.

“It’s a great public service. The people in town just love going down there and listening to music. It’s a great time. It’s something to do outside of the humdrum of normal summer stuff.”

Grab those lawn chairs, picnic blankets and head over to Bunning Park on Wednesday evenings to enjoy some live music and community fun.

2021 Concerts in the Park

June 9 – Steve Davis – Folk/Punk/Funk

June 16 – WY5 – Rock

June 23 – Wanted – Rock/Country

June 30 – Max-Say-Shun – Variety

July 7 – Jared Rogerson – Country

July 14 – Stones Throe – Classic Rock

July 21 – The EIO Bank – Polka/Variety

July 28 – ZamTrip – Rock

Aug. 11 – Wyoming Raised – Country

Aug. 18 – Nowhere Fast – Classic Rock