Concerts in the Park continues with Primary Source lighting up the stage for week two

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The much-anticipated Concerts in the Park series is back in full swing in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This week, the spotlight is on the local sensation, Primary Source. The band is set to electrify Bunning Park with their performance starting at 7 p.m. this Wednesday. The concert is sponsored by WyoRadio.

There is no charge to attend, and concessions will be available.

About Primary Source

Primary Source, a homegrown talent, is a harmonious blend of Micah Paisley’s guitar and vocals, Kenny Borzea’s rhythmic drumming, and Dave Kyle Lieber’s bass. The band’s unique sound is a fusion of reggae and punk, reminiscent of Sublime, with an occasional twist of other genres thrown into the mix.

The band’s journey began a decade ago when Micah Paisley decided to venture into new musical territories after his previous metal band disbanded. Initially, Micah intended to play bass while lending his voice to the band. However, when he couldn’t achieve the sound he desired, he switched to guitar, teaching his friend Joe Whisonant the bass lines.

The duo soon discovered Kenny, whose drumming skills perfectly complemented their music. Despite facing a setback when Joe moved to Laramie, the band’s resilience led them to Dave, who has been with them for the past two and a half years, strengthening their performance.

This Wednesday, music enthusiasts are invited to experience Primary Source’s captivating performance at Bunning Park. Those who wish to follow the band’s journey can check out their Instagram page or visit Micah’s YouTube channel, which features some of their popular songs.