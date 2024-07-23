Concerts in the Park: Light up the night with NightFire

Photo provided by Raine Lesher

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Concerts in the Park series continues this week with the musical stylings of NightFire! NightFire is, as the kids say, Straight Outta Lander. Band member Chris Flom provides vocals as well as rhythm and lead guitar. Raine Lesher also sings and plays mandolin, flute, and guitar. They’ve described their style as an “eclectic mix of alt-country, bluegrass, classic rock, and original music.’ They like to call their style “High Desert Grunge-Grass”.

Both Raine and Chris hail from Lander, which birthed NightFire due to its huge, diverse music scene. Raine tells us NightFire came about from a bunch of friends just playing together at campfire jams. The mesh of good music and the venue helped to give NightFire its name. Over time, their casual gatherings evolved into a more structured band, gaining a loyal following and becoming a staple in the local music festivals.

NightFire has a Facebook and Instagram page under NightFire and Nightfire307 respectively. They also have the honor of being able to play WHAT Fest in Saratoga next weekend, along with many other amazing musicians. NightFire will be performing locally on Wednesday, June 24th, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Don’t miss out!