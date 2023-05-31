Concerts in the Park set to kick off next week

ZamTrip – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A summer staple for Sweetwater County, sponsored by WyoRadio and presented by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, is making its debut beginning June 7, 2023. Featuring bands from across the country, Bunning Park will kick off every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. without a hitch. Grab your family, friends, blankets, and chairs, and enjoy a nice summer evening full of music and food vendors.

Concerts in the Park Schedule

June 7 – Rich Kaumo Band

June 14 – WY5

June 21 – A.R.

June 28 – Airstream Club

July 5 – Rebel Winds

July 12 – Atlas Falls

July 19 – EIO Band

July 26 – ZamTrip

August 9 – Stones Throe

August 16 – Wanted

August 23 – Nowhere Fast

August 30 – Upper Millstone

Food Vendors Schedule

June 7 – Buffalo 44 Pizza & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

June 14 – Native Sun & Tumbeweed Cotton Candy

June 21 – Tips Kitchen and Cream On The Moove

June 28 – Buffalo 44, Native Sun, Tumbleweed Cotton Candy & Cream On The Moove

July 5 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

July 12 – Tips Kitchen & Cream On The Moove

July 19 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

July 26 – Native Sun & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

August 9 – Native Sun & Cream On The Moove

August 16 – Tips Kitchen & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

August 23 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy

August 30 – Buffalo 44 Pizza & Cream On The Moove