Concerts in the Park set to kick off next week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A summer staple for Sweetwater County, sponsored by WyoRadio and presented by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, is making its debut beginning June 7, 2023. Featuring bands from across the country, Bunning Park will kick off every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. without a hitch. Grab your family, friends, blankets, and chairs, and enjoy a nice summer evening full of music and food vendors.
Concerts in the Park Schedule
June 7 – Rich Kaumo Band
June 14 – WY5
June 21 – A.R.
June 28 – Airstream Club
July 5 – Rebel Winds
July 12 – Atlas Falls
July 19 – EIO Band
July 26 – ZamTrip
August 9 – Stones Throe
August 16 – Wanted
August 23 – Nowhere Fast
August 30 – Upper Millstone
Food Vendors Schedule
June 7 – Buffalo 44 Pizza & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
June 14 – Native Sun & Tumbeweed Cotton Candy
June 21 – Tips Kitchen and Cream On The Moove
June 28 – Buffalo 44, Native Sun, Tumbleweed Cotton Candy & Cream On The Moove
July 5 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
July 12 – Tips Kitchen & Cream On The Moove
July 19 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
July 26 – Native Sun & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
August 9 – Native Sun & Cream On The Moove
August 16 – Tips Kitchen & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
August 23 – The Food Dude & Tumbleweed Cotton Candy
August 30 – Buffalo 44 Pizza & Cream On The Moove