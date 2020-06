ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — If you are in the mood for some outdoor music, the first Concert in the Park is scheduled to take place at 7 tonight in Bunning Park.

There is no admission to tonight’s concert which will feature the band WY5.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Event officials will be observing current social distancing guidelines for the event.

The full Concert in the Park schedule is listed below.