Concrete repairs will cause closures on Rock Springs Belt Loop

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company will be closing sections of WYO 376, the Rock Springs South Side Belt Route, to perform isolated concrete repairs as part of a larger district-wide contract beginning Tuesday, May 26. The work will be split up into two phases.

As part of phase 1, the belt route will be closed at the Blair Ave. intersection to Walnut Street. The closure is estimated to last roughly two to three weeks. Crews will then move on to phase 2, where the belt route will be closed at the James Drive intersection to Prairie Ave. The work should also last roughly two to three weeks.

WYDOT encourages local drivers to plan accordingly and search for alternative routes to their destinations in these areas.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.