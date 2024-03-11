Congratulations to the Rock Springs Tiger Rhythm Dance Team members

13th of 25 Teams in the Large Varsity Hip Hop Division at the National Dance Competition in Orlando, Florida. Back Row left to right: Hallie Blake, Breslynn Shelley, Kynzi Damori, Keira Layne, Audrey Hall, Makalyee Robles. Second Row left to right: Allie Erspamer, Addison Gonzales, Breanna Powers, Kenidee Scott, Sydney Howe, Ella Sellers. Front Row left to right: Stevie Bolton, Jamilynn Stauffer, Roxy Burns, Coach Amber Serna, Brynn Hunsaker, Keira Forbrush, Autumn Guffey. Photo Courtesy of Kendra Scott

March 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

This afternoon, the Rock Springs Tiger Rthymn Dance Team (TRDT) performed in the National Dance Alliance National Champion Finals in Orlando, Florida. Rock Springs placed in the top 15 after Saturday’s Preliminary performance, making it into today’s finals competition.

According to a Facebook post, the team improved their score from Saturday and finished the completion in 13th place.

TRDT members are Hallie Blake, Breslynn Shelley, Kynzi Damori, Keira Layne, Audrey Hall, Makalyee Robles, Allie Erspamer, Addison Gonzales, Breanna Powers, Kenidee Scott, Sydney Howe, Ella Sellers, Stevie Bolton, Jamilynn Stauffer, and Roxy Burns. They are coached by Amber Serna, Brynn Hunsaker, Keira Forbrush, and Autumn Guffey.

Congratulation all!