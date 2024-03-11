Congratulations to the Rock Springs Tiger Rhythm Dance Team members

March 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
This afternoon, the Rock Springs Tiger Rthymn Dance Team (TRDT) performed in the National Dance Alliance National Champion Finals in Orlando, Florida. Rock Springs placed in the top 15 after Saturday’s Preliminary performance, making it into today’s finals competition.
According to a Facebook post, the team improved their score from Saturday and finished the completion in 13th place.
TRDT members are Hallie Blake, Breslynn Shelley, Kynzi Damori, Keira Layne, Audrey Hall, Makalyee Robles, Allie Erspamer, Addison Gonzales, Breanna Powers, Kenidee Scott, Sydney Howe, Ella Sellers, Stevie Bolton, Jamilynn Stauffer, and Roxy Burns. They are coached by Amber Serna, Brynn Hunsaker, Keira Forbrush, and Autumn Guffey.
Congratulation all!