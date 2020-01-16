Congresswoman Liz Cheney will not be running for the U.S. Senate

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 16, 2020) — According to CNN, Wyoming Congresswoman Republican Liz Cheney will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2020. That Senate seat is currently held by Republican Mike Enzi who stated in 2019 we would be retiring.

In the CNN article, Cheney’s statement today said she planned to run for reelection in order to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “socialist Democrats,” who are “threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day.”