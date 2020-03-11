Conservation Dist. seeking grant applications for Community Enhancement Projects

The following is from the Sweetwater County Conservation District:

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — Do you have a great idea for a conservation project? Community Enhancement Grants are now available to provide opportunities for groups and organizations to serve their communities by working together on projects to enhance our natural resources and improve community awareness with a focus on natural resources.

Projects that address soil erosion, water quality and quantity, vegetation resources, energy conservation, wildlife habitat, natural resource education or that beautify the natural landscape along public corridors are all eligible.

The grants are open to any groups, teams, clubs, schools, partnering agencies, businesses, church groups, scout groups or other civic organizations with a sincere interest in making a difference and providing service to your community. Applications can be written for any amount up to $5,000.00.

For more information on potential projects, ideas and eligible expenses visit the Sweetwater County Conservation District website for grant guidelines and applications at www.swccd.us, call the office at 307-362-5257, Joshua Coursey at 307-389-7495, or send an email to [email protected] Applications are due Friday May 1st, 2020.