Construction will cause delays on US 191 North of Rock Springs

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Mountain Construction Company will be performing some road surfacing work on US 191 from milepost 21-33, North of Rock Springs beginning today, May 25. Work will include grinding, pavement markings, and a chip seal operation. During the construction, traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on a single lane following a pilot car.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. Construction activities in the area are estimated to last roughly 4-5 weeks.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.