Containment lines on Big Island fire more secure Tuesday

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — A fire burning on Big Island on the Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge hasn’t increased in size from Monday and the line is a lot more secure, according to Refuge Project Leader Tom Koerner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Advertisement

The fire was reported Sunday, Oct. 6 at about 3:30 p.m., Koerner said. It is burning in deciduous trees, grass and brush.

On Monday the fire burned about 48 acres and was 25% contained. Koerner said crews came in on Tuesday with extra pumps and have “made a tremendous amount of progress.”

The fire hasn’t increased in size, according to Koerner.

On scene fighting the fire are crews from the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, Green River Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire Department.

With the increase in winds, there were re-starts late yesterday in the fire’s interior. Today firefighters maintained control of the perimeter and are working to make sure the fire in cottonwood stands are out.

“It sure looks positive,” Koerner said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.