Converse County missing person’s search turns up dead body

January 31, 2024 — On Sunday, January 28th, 2024, at about 4:51 p.m., the Converse County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report. The report advised that Casey Kler, a 38-year-old resident of Natrona County, had gone missing from an oilfield site on Ross Road, in Converse County. The report advised Kler had last been spoken to on the night of January 27th, 2024.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office began a search for Kler. At about 8:30 a.m., on January 29th, 2024, the Converse County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle, on private property north of Rolling Hills, on 55 Ranch Road. Upon arrival, Deputies determined the suspicious vehicle to be Kler’s. The vehicle was unoccupied and a search for Kler began. At about 11:30 a.m., on January 29th, 2024, Converse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located Kler, deceased, within a ½ mile of his vehicle. The case is under investigation, but there is no threat to the community.