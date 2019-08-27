Convicted Murderer’s Motion for New Trial Moves to State Level

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — A Utah man convicted and sentenced to life for first degree murder in February of 2018 will have his motion for a new trial argued before the Wyoming Supreme Court.

This is the next step in the process for Bradley Ross Fairbourn, following Sweetwater County Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery’s recent order denying the man’s motion.

Lavery’s order came in on Aug. 14. In the order, Lavery determined Fairbourn’s arguments for a new trial based on ineffective assistance of counsel were insufficient, especially in light of the overwhelming electronic, physical and forensic evidence offered at his trial.

Fairbourn, who was convicted of stabbing and killing Naisha Story at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016, made four claims to ineffective counsel:

Counsel failed to object to hearsay.

Counsel failed to properly cross-exam a witness.

Counsel failed to call two men Fairbourn believed had information that could show his innocence.

Counsel failed to strike a biased juror during jury selection.

Lavery determined no error or prejudice was made by counsel, and therefore Fairbourn could not claim cumulative error from all four claims.

The case now heads to the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, according to Chief Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Thybo told Wyo4News. Fairbourn’s attorney will make a direct appeal and the AG’s office will do a brief in response; arguments will eventually be heard before the Wyoming Supreme Court, she added.