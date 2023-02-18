Cordova/Young win state titles as Wolves finish third

Green River High School boys swim team (Submitted by Coach Colleen Seiloff )

February 17, 2023 — The Green River Wolves, behind state championships from senior swimmer Brady Young and senior diver Braxton Cordova, finished third at the 3A Wyoming Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. As a team, the Wolves totaled 177.5 points. Lander won the event for the 27th time with 326 points. Lander won individual or relay championships in six of the 12 total events. Buffalo was second with 220 points. Lyman’s 74.5 points were good for ninth place.

Brady Young

Brady Young – GR Swimmer (Wyo4news photo)

Young won the 500 Yard Freestyle championship with a state record time of 4:45.80, besting his own state record time that he set during Thursday’s preliminary race. Young also finished third in the 200 Yard Freestyle finals and anchored the Wolve’s 200 Yard and 400 Yard Relay teams. Both teams finished in fourth place.

Braxton Cordova

Braxton Cordova (Wyo4News photo)

Cordova, a senior, won his third state championship in 1 Meter Diving. His score of 437.85 was over 33 points better than second place Benny Kulow of Lander.

Green River and Lyman swimmers placing in today’s Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 6th Place – Green River (Logan Wadsworth, Ryan Fischer, Zeke Reading, Ashton Hafner)

200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd Place – Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard IM: 6th Place – Ryan Fischer (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3rd Place – Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: State Champion – Braxton Cordova (GR), 5th Place – Keegan Gaily (GR), 7th Place – River Kirts (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 4th Place – Zeke Reading (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 3rd Place Tie – Ryan Fischer (GR) and Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman)

500 Yard Freestyle: State Champion – Bready Young (GR), 4th Place – Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4th Place – Green River (Zeke Reading, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman, Brady Young), 5h Place – Lyman (Evan Bently, Tyden Hill, Gavin Sill, Jaxon Lallatin)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 5th Place – Zeke Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle: 4th Place Green River (Ryan Fischer, Aiden Zimmerman, Colin Gilmore, Brady Young), 6th Place – Lyman (Evan Bently, Tyden Hill, Gavin Sill, Jaxon Lallatin)